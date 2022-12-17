Size - the smaller the child, the bigger the toy should be. Parts smaller than a ping pong ball could choke a child under three years.

Shape - be wary of products that could be easily swallowed and have sharp points or edges.

Surface - small children will place objects in their mouths so make sure that all materials and finishes are non-toxic.

Strings - any strings over 30cm long may pose a strangulation hazard for a small child and should be removed.

Supervision - there is no substitute for close supervision by parents and carers.