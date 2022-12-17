Redland City Bulletin

The Office of Fair Trading has put 17 toys on its 'naughty list' ahead of Christmas.

December 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Shannon Fentiman has reminded shoppers to ensure gifts are safe for children ahead of Christmas. File photos

The Queensland Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has put 17 toys on the naughty list this Christmas after inspectors found them unsafe for children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.