The Queensland Office of Fair Trading (OFT) has put 17 toys on the naughty list this Christmas after inspectors found them unsafe for children.
According to the OFT, inspectors examined more than 6,700 toy lines from 150 retailers, and the banned toys include:
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Shannon Fentiman said anybody buying gifts for children should check to make sure they were safe, especially when shopping online.
"Christmas is on our doorstep, and we want shoppers to be on the lookout for unsafe toys when buying gifts," Ms Fentiman said.
"It's important for Queenslanders to know that not all items purchased from overseas are safe or have met Australian safety standards.
"This can be of particular concern when it comes to products that contain button batteries, contain small parts and high-powered magnets."
Ms Fentiman also reminded shoppers to keep the six S-words in mind when Christmas shopping for children:
For information on safety standards and product bans, visit www.productsafety.gov.au or www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading.
