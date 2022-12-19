Redland City Bulletin

Fishing species are in abundance and have arrived a month early

By Michael Des David
December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
Amelia Harris catches a small bass at Lake Hinze with Grandma Joy looking on. Picture supplied

A few old-timers are reporting that this season the pelagic fishing offshore is the best since the 1970s.

