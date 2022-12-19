A few old-timers are reporting that this season the pelagic fishing offshore is the best since the 1970s.
The species are in abundance and have arrived a month early.
Black Marlin is in close and have been observed from fifteen to fifty-meter depths.
Dolphin fish around the FADs, yellowfin tuna spotted, and Spanish Mackerel followed the bait schools.
With the snapper still overlapping the grassy sweetlip fishery, this is a bonus for the close-in reef anglers.
With the winds picking up by late morning, the close-in reefs around the Redland Coast are a great option.
Get up early, fish the first light for snapper and then switch to catching sweetlip until you head to the ramp.
Shore-based fishing can be rewarding during these windy days.
I have a special spot out of the wind that I fish on these days.
On Thursday, I hooked up to a good-sized fish, and a commotion in the shallow water caught the attention of a shark that moved in to investigate.
The fish took off to flee the shark, and my leader parted.
I only use a ten-pound leader when fishing rocky and snaggy areas to save my main line from snapping.
The next cast, I hooked up to a large mud crab.
Fortunately, it was a buck, and I decided that I would call it a day and a dish of chilly mud crab will be on the Christmas menu.
Ray Kennedy fished the western arm of Lake Hinze with friends Rick Hughes and Joy who were looking after their granddaughter Amelia, so naturally, she came to show them her angling skills that she honed up at North Pine dam last Sunday.
She baits up her hook and knows how to count down the bait to the depth the fish are holding.
They fished Ians island for twenty-odd bass before the barred grunter moved in.
They then moved upstream to the top of bass bay and spot locked on the point for another 20 bass till the school dispersed, so they moved around one hundred feet around the corner and tied up to a tree and another twenty odd bass again.
In all places, they fished the fish were holding halfway down the water column no matter what depth they were fishing.
They finished at the ramp at 11 am with seventy-five bass and two tandanus plus assorted barred grunter that the eagle enjoyed.
The fish looked healthy, with only a few showing red spots.
I wish you a Merry Christmas, and please get in touch with that holiday catches that make great memories. If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
