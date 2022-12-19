RedCity Roar star Myka Arthur has re-signed for another NBL1 season with the Redland side and is looking to make a name for herself in the league.
The Redland product and local favourite will bring her flashy style of play back to the den to bring crowds to the edge of their seats.
Arthur said she was looking forward to staking her claim on the NBL1 competition.
"I'm excited for the upcoming 2023 season, coming off the back of last season," she said.
"I can't wait to play with the new team and to play a bigger role."
Coach Cassie Dover said having Arthur return was a big deal for RedCity.
"She continues to make strides on her development and as a result has cemented herself as a legitimate force in the NBL1 competition," she said.
"I cant wait to see how she continues to contribute to our team and assist her with her personal goals at the same time."
Arthur is the second Redland product to re-sign for the women's team, with Jaylen Cooper also returning to the program after an outstanding season in 2022.
The pair will be joined by three new stars, including US born superstar Raynisha Washington, WNBL Sydney Flames development player Lily Rotunno, and New Zealand up-and-comer Qaizden Stephano.
