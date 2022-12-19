Redland City Bulletin

RedCIty Roar favorite Myka Arthur re-signs for 2023 NBL1 season

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Redland product Myka Arthur returns to RedCity Roar women's NBL1 roster in 2023. Picture by B.Rad Sports Photography

RedCity Roar star Myka Arthur has re-signed for another NBL1 season with the Redland side and is looking to make a name for herself in the league.

