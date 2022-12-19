Communities across the Redlands have benefited from Council support to bring communities together through events and activities throughout 2022.
Redland City Council shared more than $66,000 amongst seven community group-led projects in the Village Events and Activation Grants program for 2021-2022.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the grants supported communities to provide more fun and engaging events and activities for residents and visitors.
"The grants support not-for-profit community organisations and village traders to work collaboratively to deliver activities and experiences that bring people together," Cr Williams said.
"This included two community Christmas events, which were held earlier this month in Redland Bay and Wellington Point.
"A number of multi-colour solar lights will be installed in trees along Bloomfield Street, Cleveland by 23 December 2022 to encourage late night shopping, night markets and special themed events such as Valentine's Day.
"Other events funded through this grant program included an exhibition and film launch in Dunwich (Goompi) and free musical entertainment in a Raby Bay park."
Ms Williams said the program built community connection and resilience within communities while stimulating economic activity.
"The collaboration between traders and community groups has been wonderful to see, and some traders have already indicated they are considering opportunities to hold regular community events in their centres, which is a great result," she said.
Projects awarded funding through the 2021-22 Village Events and Activation Grant program were:
More information on the successful applications is available on Council's Grants and Sponsorship webpage.
The next funding round for the Village Events and Activation Grant program will open on 6 February 2023.
