Stephan Muller led from the front with an unbeaten 175 as Redlands Tigers first grade finished 2022 with a high-scoring draw against University of Queensland.
Young gun Muller, who played his junior cricket in the Redlands, carried his bat through the entire 117-over innings after starting day two on 148 not out.
The Tigers declared at 9/331 but UQ set about ensuring they too finished the year on a high, with Queensland Bulls batsman Bryce Street notching 142 at the top of the order.
Jack Sinfield was the pick of the Tigers bowlers, claiming 3/65 from 17 overs as UQ finished the day on 7/294.
The draw means the Tigers remain in third spot on the Queensland Premier Cricket two-day ladder at the Christmas break.
Redlands Tigers second grade were bundled out for just 110 as University of Queensland capped off a dominant performance at Peter Burge Oval on Saturday.
Only captain Nick Hurford (32) and Jacob Apted (20) were able to produce innings of any consequence as the UQ bowlers ran through the Tigers batting lineup inside 40 overs.
Despite the loss, second grade also remain inside the top four on the two-day ladder heading into the Christmas break.
Third grade suffered a one-day loss to Sandgate-Redcliffe in their final fixture for 2022.
The Gators piled on 247 after winning the toss and batting first on home turf at Trevor Barsby Oval in Brisbane.
Redlands managed just 143 in reply, with wickets falling at regular intervals after the top order slumped to 3/12 early in the chase.
Henry Zietsch led the way with the ball for Redlands, taking 3/45 from his allotted eight overs.
In an innings were few players got going, Josiah Bongers top scored with an unbeaten 28 at the back end of the innings.
Read more local sport news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.