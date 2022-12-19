Redland City Bulletin

Stephan Muller stars as Redlands Tigers play out high-scoring draw against UQ


By Jordan Crick
December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
Stephan Muller raises his bat after scoring a century against Toombul last season. Picture supplied

Stephan Muller led from the front with an unbeaten 175 as Redlands Tigers first grade finished 2022 with a high-scoring draw against University of Queensland.





