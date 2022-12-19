Public speaking has brought a Redland man out of his shell and given him confidence to be himself, overcoming a lifetime of struggles and advocating for people with Autism.
Adrian Pooley has Asperger's Syndrome and joined the Redlands Toastmasters Club seven years ago to improve his self-confidence as a public speaker.
Club Vice President Public Relations Pam Holley said MR Pooley had come a long way since he joined.
"He had difficulty making eye contact with his audience, speaking loud enough to be heard and keeping his speeches focused," she said.
"He believes that his personal achievements in public speaking and advocacy demonstrate the ability of autistic and neuro-divergent people to achieve in their fields."
Mr Pooley won the Redland Club's contest in 2022 and went on to give his speech "a Different Normal" at the Toastmasters Area Level speech contest where he places second.
Ms Holley said his speech recalled recalled the hurt of being told as a child to act "normal," despite his differences.
"An avid cricket fan, Adrian tells of having to play on his own as a child, as his classmates shunned him for not being 'normal'," she said.
"While family, siblings, relatives and their best friends were invited to play, and mostly accepted, Adrian wanted friends of his own and his own age, but such friends were hard to find."
Ms Holley said Mr Pooley enlisted the help of his fellow Toastmasters to prepare his original speech delivered in 5-7 minutes.
"After winning the club contest this year, Adrian went the extra mile to prepare for the Area level contest," she said.
"He recorded himself and asked fellow Toastmasters for feedback on his speech, in which he encourages those with autism to accept their own normality."
The Redlands Toastmasters meet at the CWA Hall, Cleveland at 7.30pm on the second, fourth and fifth Monday of each month.
Find more information at https://redlands.toastmastersclubs.org.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
