Three teenagers have been charged with multiple offences after an Audi was allegedly stolen from Redlands and driven to the Gold Coast.
A police chopper tracked the car between Logan and Gold Coast before it allegedly came to a stop at a shopping centre car park in Nerang.
Police say the Audi was reported stolen from Thornlands earlier the same day (December 14).
A 17-year-old boy from Redbank Plains in Ipswich has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle (UUMV).
His other charges include one count each of receiving tainted property and fraud.
A 16-year-old Redbank boy has been charged with one count each of UUMV and receiving tainted property.
Police also charged a 17-year-old Woodridge boy with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
