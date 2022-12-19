Redland City Bulletin

Logan boy among three teenagers charged after Audi allegedly stolen from Thornlands

By Jordan Crick
December 20 2022 - 8:00am
Police have charged three teens after a vehicle was stolen from Thornlands and ended up on the Gold Coast. File picture

Three teenagers have been charged with multiple offences after an Audi was allegedly stolen from Redlands and driven to the Gold Coast.

