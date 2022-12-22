Cleveland police are urging residents to keep their possessions under lock and key after a spate of recent property and vehicle break-ins.
The call comes as RACQ reveals that it has received more than 3400 insurance claims for theft at Queensland homes since November 2019.
A report from the insurer shows inner-city Brisbane had the highest frequency of break-in claims in the past three years, with Beaudesert and Logan ranking fourth.
Cleveland Police Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Mick Morier said criminals had been targeting properties and cars at Wellington Point, Ormiston and Cleveland in recent weeks.
He said in many cases homes were not secured when offenders struck and possessions like wallets, car keys and garage remotes had been left in plain sight.
"Some of these break-ins have occurred while residents are at home and entry has been gained through unlocked or open doors and windows," Senior Sergeant Morier said.
"Most of these offences could have been avoided if the residents simply locked their doors and secured their valuables (wallet, keys, garage remotes) away in a safe hiding place."
The reported break-ins have matched a common trend where thieves enter unlocked properties and hunt out car keys and remotes.
Earlier this year police charged 16 teenagers and an 11-year-old after a series of crimes in Raby Bay, including 10 alleged break and enter offences.
Six of the teenagers hailed from Capalaba, with others from Ipswich, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Darling Downs.
Senior Sergeant Morier urged residents to consider installing security screens and cameras at their home.
"Opportunistic thieves will take anything of value left on your kitchen bench. Please be proactive in your security at home and don't be complacent," he said.
RACQ spokesman Trent Sayers said homeowners should also consider taking extra precautions, including organising a house-sitter and having lights set up on timers.
"Our research shows three quarters of Queenslanders are concerned about being broken into while away on holidays, with most (67 per cent) taking extra home security measures," he said.
"It's also worth rethinking what you share on social media. Our research found almost half of Queenslanders post pictures of their holiday adventures online while they're away.
"Be mindful that opportunistic thieves may use this information against you."
Top five Queensland locations with the highest frequency of home break-in claims over the past three years (RACQ):
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
