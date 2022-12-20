Detectives have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man after he was allegedly seen filming children at the Wynnum foreshore on Sunday.
Police were called about 12.30pm after a member of the public allegedly witnessed a man covertly using a mobile phone to film very young children while they were being changed by a caregiver.
The man was arrested and a subsequent search of his phone revealed 14 alleged child exploitation recordings.
Police do not believe the man distributed any footage.
He has been charged with 14 counts of possessing and making child exploitation material.
The man was due to face Wynnum Magistrates Court this week.
