Wynnum man, 31, arrested after allegedly using mobile phone to film children in change room

Updated December 20 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 4:00pm
A 31-year-old Wynnum man has been charged after allegedly filming children at the Wynnum foreshore. File picture

Detectives have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man after he was allegedly seen filming children at the Wynnum foreshore on Sunday.

