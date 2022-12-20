The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) will put an ambulance shed to service Coochiemudlo Island but the local heritage society president says their plans are on hold as the organisation looks for a new location.
A brochure sent to residents proposed a spot on the locally heritage listed Emerald Fringe, a band that covers more than 42kms around the island from the property boundary to the high tide mark.
Coochiemudlo Island Heritage Society president Jan Macintyre said she received a letter from QAS Commissioner, Craig Emery ASM which advised the organisation had withdrawn its current proposal and would find a different location for the shed.
A QAS spokeswoman could not confirm that the initial application had been withdrawn, but that there was an urgent need for an ambulance storage shed on the island close to the jetty.
"The ambulance vehicle is critical for paramedics to service the island's residents," she said.
"The service is currently looking at options to appropriately house the ambulance vehicle and provide amenities and a base for island First Responders.
"The QAS has consulted with residents and will continue to do so throughout the process and will consider all concerns while ensuring appropriate ambulance response to the island community."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said the council had been approached by QAS about plans to build the shed as the existing facility at 1 Williams Street could no longer be used.
Ms Macyntire said she submitted a petition to the Council requesting to postpone an ambulance shed being built on Coochiemudlo Island.
"189 signatures were collected in less than 10 days, representing 25% of the adult population of Coochiemudlo."
Ms Macintyre said their group recognised the need for the shed but did not want to impact the natural beauty of the Emerald Fringe.
"They need to upgrade their ambulance facilities and we have no problem with that," she said.
"They say they are going to do consultation but what we're afraid of is that QAS has not taken any notice of the heritage listing.
"The members of the Society recognise they have a duty to support the QAS in its endeavour to find a site for the ambulance."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
