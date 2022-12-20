Redland City Bulletin

QAS plans ambulance shed for Coochiemudlo Island changing

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 20 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queensland Ambulance Service has and urgent need for an ambulance storage shed on Coochiemudlo Island. Pictures Google Maps/supplied

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) will put an ambulance shed to service Coochiemudlo Island but the local heritage society president says their plans are on hold as the organisation looks for a new location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.