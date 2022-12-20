Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council seeks state government agreement on zoning change at Mount Cotton

By Jordan Crick
December 21 2022 - 8:00am
Redland City Council will negotiate with the state government on an extension to zoning on land off Heinemann Road. Pictures from RCC/Google Maps

Redland City Council will negotiate with the state government on a zone amendment for land earmarked to house the multi-million dollar Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct.

