Redland City Council will negotiate with the state government on a zone amendment for land earmarked to house the multi-million dollar Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct.
Council resolved at the December general meeting to advise the state government that it would seek to increase the proposed recreation and open space zone on the Heinemann Road site by about 10 hectares.
The subject site was split into two zones during a council meeting in January, with the sport facilities proposed to be built at the site's northern end and other areas on the block remaining within the rural zone.
A state interest review notice addressing the council's zoning proposal requested that the vegetated area at the rear of the 159-hectare block be rezoned as conservation to give the site stronger protections.
Council has advised that it will support the change, so long as the state government agrees on the 10-hectare extension.
A council spokeswoman said the proposal would go out for community consultation once the state interest review process had been finalised and the council gained approval to proceed with consultation.
Cr Julie Talty, who tabled the amended motion in the December meeting, said increasing the site footprint would allow for the inclusion of picnic areas "between the trees".
Site plans originally included in the council agenda showed a kink in the zone boundary, but under council's new proposal, the line would be brought further south to accommodate the 10-hectare increase.
A council officer said she believed the state government would knock back the extension and request that the original proposal be adopted, with the condition that the rear of the site be zoned conservation.
She said council's original zoning plan - which included the small boundary kink - reflected the divide between partially cleared areas and vegetated sites.
"With the recreation and open space occurring in the north, there will be some minor vegetation removal to accommodate that sports precinct," a council officer said.
"So to balance that out, they [the state government] wanted a stronger protection of the southern portion of the site.
"[Officers] have raised concerns with potential impacts of this on the master plan approval process."
Cr Talty said she was not suggesting a change to the master plan or removal of vegetation from the subject area.
"The whole area that is included in this is quite open and has just sparse, large trees," she said.
"I just feel it would be a neater, tidier way to [zone] the site if we have a nice clean line.
"To suggest that this can change that master plan, I don't know how that can be justified."
Cr Boglary said she was not pleased with the proposal coming to council at such a late stage.
"If it is where I think it is, it is actually very heavily vegetated to the east and west of the bump [in the boundary]," she said.
"It is not just putting a line across, it is actually putting a lot more land [into the recreation site]."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
