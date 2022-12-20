A Victoria Point retirement village's Christmas market was a "great success," bringing the local community together and raising more than $13,000 to support premmie babies born at Redland Hospital.
Stockland Salford Waters Retirement Estate Victoria Point residents pulled out all of the stops to make items to sell at the Christmas Craft Market on Sunday, November 20 from 9am-4pm.
The Residents raised more than $8,000 on the day and added some extra funds raised in a smaller market in 2021 to gather the total amount for the Redland Hospital Special Care Nursery.
Salford Waters Residents Association chairman Peter Allars said the market day was "brilliant," with about 500 people coming together at the village on the day to raise more than they expected.
"We decided that 100 per cent of whatever we made had to go to charity, and the charity had to support children, preferably little children who are in need," Mr Allars said.
"We couldn't think of anyone more in need than the premmie babies at the Redlands hospital."
Crafts made by residents for the market included Christmas and non-Christmas themed decorations, stockings, quilts, aprons, cards, ornaments, wreaths, intricate paper crafts and more.
Residents had been making crafts, gifts, and food for the market since February, and Mr Allars said event organiser Eva Palko was able to bring the community together.
"A lot of the residents became involved in organizing and supplying help to make it all go together," he said.
"The lady who's responsible for it all is Eva Palko. She's the driving force behind the whole thing."
Mr Allars said he hoped they would be able to run the market again in 2023.
"We'll try and do it. We don't expect to raise $13,000 in one year, but it's nice if we can make some money and give give it to charity."
"Our village has a history of giving money to charity over 25 years. We've given away in excess of $100,000 to charity over the years."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
