Christmas market raises funds for Redland Hospital premmie babies

By Emily Lowe
December 21 2022 - 8:00am
Dr Kristy Kimlin, Aleria Harrold, Peter Allars, Eva Palko, Kim Richards, Lance Hewlett, Trevor Browne with the $13,000 cheque. Picture supplied

A Victoria Point retirement village's Christmas market was a "great success," bringing the local community together and raising more than $13,000 to support premmie babies born at Redland Hospital.

