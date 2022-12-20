Redland City Bulletin

Third time is the charm for Thornlands' world champion triathlete

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 20 2022 - 4:00pm
Linda Meredith is first to cross the finish line at the World Triathlon Championship Finals in Abu Dhabi. Picture supplied

Third time was the charm for a Thornlands Triathlete crowned world champion after a flawless sprint race in Abu Dhabi.

