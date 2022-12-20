Third time was the charm for a Thornlands Triathlete crowned world champion after a flawless sprint race in Abu Dhabi.
Linda Meredith wore a grin from ear to ear as she was the first to cross the finish line at the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals.
The 67-year-old said she trained for her two races for eight months with the Redlands Cycling and Multisports Club after qualifying at a Mooloolaba event in March.
"It's my third world championship, and this time I stepped it up," she said.
"I was very excited to compete. I am a sprinter and they had the inaugural Super Sprint event.
"It was very hot, 36 degrees at 1pm when we started, but I got a first gold medal and was world champion."
Meredith smashed through the 400m swim, 10km bike ride and 2.5km run in just 42 minutes, but did not realise she had won until long after the race.
"I was a very interesting race because we went off in twos and you didn't know where anybody else in your age group was. I just went as fast as I could and within my limits," she said.
"I didn't know for probably an hour afterwards that I actually won the race because I had to wait until I was back to the hotel with WiFi to look at the results."
On the second day of the competition Meredith also competed and placed second in the standard distance triathlon, a 1500m swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run.
She said it was great to see so many women in her age group of 65-69-years-old still active and competing in triathlon events.
"It's absolutely wonderful to see how many women of that age are still out there competing and competing seriously," Meredith said.
"I think the eldest competitor at the Abu Dhabi event was in her 80s and it's such a wonderful thing to see that we can still be out there and be fit and able to do these these events.
"I owe a huge thank you to my Coach Zac Collins who set my training plan which enabled me to get to the start line fit and injury free."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
