Revellers are being warned against jumping aboard an e-scooter after drinking alcohol amid alarming data on the number of hospitalisations from accidents involving the popular battery-powered devices.
Statistics from the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital (RBWH) have revealed that the emergency department is seeing between 40 and 60 e-scooter-related presentations every month.
RBWH emergency department doctor and Metro North Health Jamieson Trauma Institute researcher Gary Mitchell said alcohol was playing a role in presentations to the ED.
"These are people with significant injuries who are ending up in a tertiary trauma centre," Dr Mitchell said.
"We've gathered data from more than 950 e-scooter presentations and found about 30 per cent of those presentations had alcohol in their system, which we believe is an underestimate."
RACQ principal technical researcher Andrew Kirk said it was great seeing the scooters used as a mode of transport but issued a warning on the potentially deadly consequences of riding after drinking.
"It's reckless, illegal, and dangerous. Not only could you lose your licence, seriously injure, or kill yourself, but you also risk injuring others," he said.
"With the festive season in full swing, we want people to remember that it's not a good idea to jump on an e-scooter if they've been drinking ..."
Dr Mitchell said people were three times more likely to be admitted to hospital if they had consumed alcohol and were more likely to suffer a severe injury.
In August, RACQ and the RBWH Foundation donated a combined $200,000 to the Jamieson Trauma Institute to fund research into e-scooter injuries.
The results will be used to shape policy and improve user safety.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
