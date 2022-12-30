An award-winning chef who has fine-tuned his skills alongside the likes of Gordon Ramsey is taking over the kitchen at the Little Ship Club on North Stradbroke Island.
Geoff Anstee, who has worked at top venues in the UK and owns a Japanese restaurant on the Gold Coast, is leading a menu shake-up for the bistro after recently being appointed to the executive chef role.
Little Ship Club is seen as one of North Stradbroke Island's gems, with its waterfront location at Dunwich offering 180-degree views of Moreton Bay.
Mr Anstee arrives on the island with a series of recent industry accolades under his belt, including the 2020 Restaurant Caterers Association award for his Mermaid Waters restaurant Project Tokyo and runner up chef.
He is transforming the Little Ship Club menu with local seafood offerings including Straddie oysters, chilli mud crabs and prawns.
"The Morton Bay region is known for its fantastic fresh seafood and this is a key focus on our menu at the club," Mr Anstee said.
"We want to create a restaurant that will be a draw-card for locals and tourists looking to taste the flavours of Morton Bay, while relaxing in what is arguably the most picturesque location in south-east Queensland."
Little Ship Club is a short trip from Cleveland on the Straddie Flyer and is just a two-minute walk from the ferry terminal.
Mr Anstee said there was potential for the club to become a destination in its own right and believed it was a must-visit location for anyone touring the island.
"I have travelled to a lot of places all over the world from the UK to Japan and Australia, and I can say this has to be one of the best waterfront destinations I've visited," he said.
The experienced chef has also won the 2020 Australian Good Food Guide Award for Best Japanese Restaurant on the Gold Coast and an Award for Excellence presented by Tom Mcconnell.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
