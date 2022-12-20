What is the MBA Style of Asking For A Raise?

MBA holders often hold the skills and qualifications necessary to advance up the corporate ladder. Picture supplied

This is branded content

Times can seem tough at the moment. In a world of inflationary pricing and cost of living pressure, sometimes it can seem difficult to make ends meet. Often, workers try to increase their salaries in a few different ways - most commonly, however, they will try to ask for a raise.

For those lucky enough to pursue an MBA online, you're in a fortunate position. An MBA can equip you with some of the skills necessary to be able to ask for a pay raise with confidence and sensitivity. Discover some of the ways an MBA can help put you in the best possible position for a pay rise.

How can an MBA help me get a pay raise?

An MBA, also known as a masters of business administration, is a qualification that is often in high demand in workplaces across the country. In fact, holding an MBA can turn your current role into an MBA-boosting career, with the skills gained during the course allowing you to stand out when applying for your raise.

It's well known that MBA holders typically drive a much higher salary than professionals that don't hold an MBA, as they're able to demonstrate key competencies such as leadership and communication. This sort of wisdom isn't something that's picked up solely in a workplace - demonstrating that you want to learn and take on more opportunities is just one way to stand out in a competitive workplace.

What can I do to prepare to ask for a raise?

MBA holders can offer insights into the best and worst strategies to use when asking for a raise. With an average of two pay raises in the past year, the skills MBA holders demonstrate can be a powerful bonus for a business.

Common techniques that MBA holders use to ask for a raise typically focus on three areas, timing, technique, and taking on more. In a recent study, a majority of MBA holders suggested that some of the best ways to prepare for a raise included collecting data on past successes, as well as researching a competitive salary with a strong evidence base.

Preparing to ask for a raise can help improve the likelihood that you'll be successful, so it's wise advice to put together an evidence base to present to your employer.

Why is having an MBA an asset?

Having an MBA can be an extremely useful asset in today's job market. By completing an MBA, you can be equipped with specialised skills and techniques across a range of business fields. This can potentially include an in-depth understanding of fields such as entrepreneurship, effective leadership, and consumer behaviour.

In a competitive job market, with the national unemployment rate at a historic low, being able to differentiate from your peers is key to better outcomes. An MBA can provide evidence that you hold the skills necessary to pivot into more senior roles within an organisation, where you may be able to take on more opportunities that both demonstrate your skills and provide an evidence base to support your next pitch for a raise.

Climbing the ladder with an MBA

While holding an MBA can help with asking for a raise, it can also have additional benefits. MBA holders often hold the skills and qualifications necessary to advance up the corporate ladder - often, the leadership and communication skills you hold help you stand out from your peers.

Holding an MBA can impact how you negotiate with your manager. For example, having an MBA can be seen as a way to demonstrate more effective negotiation skills, as well as make it easier to prove that you're valuable to the business.

Climbing the ladder can have much more of an effect than just an increase in salary. More senior positions may improve access to networking, and allow opportunities to make your contribution heard and valued in the workplace. But that's not all - promotions may just also improve your quality of life.

Looking to make the next step in your business career, and want to complete an MBA? Perhaps it's time to explore the options available - as it can definitely make it easier, next time you ask for a raise.