Hub68, Redland's fastest growing health precinct, would love to wish our community health, happiness, and prosperity this Christmas season.
To our dedicated doctors, dentists, pathologists, psychologists, occupational therapists, physiologists, physios, and dermal experts, we thank you for enabling Hub68 to provide our fellow Redlanders with first-class health care.
In what was another incredibly challenging year, as a community we have once again shown exactly how resilient we are. And while it's important to reflect on these challenges and be grateful for all that we've learnt, it's also important we take a moment to enjoy the little, but incredibly important things in our lives.
This Christmas, make sure you enjoy what time you have with family and friends, and appreciate the love in your life that is too often taken for granted.
It's important that this Christmas we also look forward to the years that will be. And despite more challenges being guaranteed, as a community we will continue to harness strength, determination, and spirit to overcome the hurdles that we face.
At Hub68, we reflect on the year that's been with gratitude and look beyond 2022 with excitement and focus on delivering the most significant medical infrastructure for Redlands, including a state-of-the-art private hospital.
So, from our family to yours, here's to a wonderful Christmas period and an exciting 2023 for Redland City.
