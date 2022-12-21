Redland City Bulletin

Hub68 at Ormiston wishes Redlands a merry Christmas

December 21 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hub68 is wishing Redlands a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year. Picture supplied

Hub68, Redland's fastest growing health precinct, would love to wish our community health, happiness, and prosperity this Christmas season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.