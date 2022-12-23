It is in these final days of the calendar year that many of us use this time to reflect on all that has occurred over the past 12 months. While the COVID-19 pandemic did not go silently into the night, the world has come to learn to live with it.
I was proud to listen to the words of our newly elected federal member Henry Pike MP during the delivery of his maiden speech earlier in the year. It is through passionate and community-oriented Parliamentarians that our nation will prosper for generations to come.
The long and bloodied conflict in Ukraine reminds us all that the light of liberty and freedom we have in Australia must never be extinguished by tyranny's darkness.
The world has seen great change over the last few years, but none so greater than the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose legacy of selfless and unfaltering duty behind her Christian faith will live on for years to come.
In my last Christmas message, I called on the community to embody the Christmas tradition of hope and goodwill to our neighbours. It is in times like these that the world so desperately needs individuals to come together and sow the seeds of a strong community.
All of us play a part in fostering a community spirit. The doctors and nurses at our Redland Hospital, support groups like the Redland Community Centre, the service clubs, VMR's and Surf Lifesaving Clubs and our sporting and social clubs, to name but a few, must be recognised for the work that they do.
The simple teachings of the Christmas story for Christians have been a bedrock to the faithful for millennia. Like the shepherds and wise men who were guided by the star to Christ's birth, I hope this time guides you with the same selflessness and compassion which Jesus lived.
On behalf of my family and the electorate office team, I wish you all a blessed Christmas as we celebrate this festive season. I trust you will enjoy a safe, happy and prosperous New Year in the company of friends and loved ones.
