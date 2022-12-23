Redland City Bulletin

Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson praises community spirit at Christmas

December 23 2022 - 4:00pm
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson is praising community spirit at Christmas. File picture

It is in these final days of the calendar year that many of us use this time to reflect on all that has occurred over the past 12 months. While the COVID-19 pandemic did not go silently into the night, the world has come to learn to live with it.

Local News

