Redland City Bulletin
Breaking

Man in critical condition after boat capsizes in waters off Cleveland

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated December 21 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services have launched a rescue operation after a boat capsized off Cleveland

Emergency services have launched a rescue operation after a boat capsized off Cleveland, leaving three people stranded in the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.