Emergency services have launched a rescue operation after a boat capsized off Cleveland, leaving three people stranded in the water.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man was treated at the scene in a critical condition.
It is understood the boat overturned in waters off Shore Street North near Cleveland point this morning.
A police spokeswoman said a member of the public notified emergency services of the situation about 11.40am after a man was seen clinging to an esky.
There was no transport required for the critical patient, according to QAS.
A man aged in his 40s and a high school aged girl - both of whom are believed to have been on board the vessel - also sustained minor injuries and were taken to Redland Hospital in a stable condition.
Police say one of the men was able to make his way to shore, while a member of the public helped the girl from the water.
Another man was rescued by water police.
It is understood multiple police cars, paramedics, fire crews and an emergency chopper were called to the scene.
