As 2022 draws to a close, we pause to reflect on the year that was. It has indeed been another busy year.
It began with the twin challenges of COVID and climate. The February rain event wreaked disruption and damage across many parts of the southeast.
While Redlands was spared the worst of the chaos, many of our community sporting clubs suffered inundation and damage to their playing fields, clubhouses and change rooms. Together with the Commonwealth, our government supported our sport and recreational to build back better. Locally, this saw $61,000 delivered to the Capalaba Warriors to assist in their recovery.
With residents relocating to Queensland in record numbers, this year saw us redouble our commitment to tackling the housing crisis, by building more social and affordable housing, with new state-of-the-art homes completed in Capalaba and Cleveland, with more on the way in Alexandra Hills.
In the education space, our Alexandra Hills TAFE continues to go from strength to strength, with the opening of the new electrical training workshops as well as the delivery of an additional 37,000 fee-free TAFE places for Queenslanders in 2023.
And, as the weather heats up, I know our school students and staff have enjoyed cool and comfortable classrooms, because earlier this year, we completed the installation of air conditioning and solar in every state school in Queensland. The days of sweltering through classes in summer are over.
This is just a fraction of what our government has achieved for Capalaba in 2022, and I continue to be humbled by the privilege of representing you in the People's House each day.
I wish you and your families all a wonderful, relaxing, and safe festive season. Be kind to each other and to all those who are working over the break. I look forward to another year of working and delivering for our amazing community in 2023. Merry Christmas.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.