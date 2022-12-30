Take a look back at the stories and moments that mattered in 2022 with the Redland City Bulletin's year in review. Here we outline the biggest stories from July to December.
Andrew Laming blamed former Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the unravelling of his political career, claiming he was not given the opportunity to properly defend himself against allegations aired in the media. Read the full story here
A Redland educator told the Bulletin in July that providing tertiary education options would benefit the region. Read the full story here
Mayor Karen Williams apologised during her first Redland City Council meeting back after her drink-driving crash in June. She conceded it had taken a toll on her fellow councillors and the community. See the full story here
Koalas found a 35 hectare safe haven at Mount Cotton after an environment investment fund spent millions to win a rare acreage property at auction against nine other bidders. Read the full story here
Redlands councillor Paul Golle made a plea for police to conduct a "blitz" in September amid a spate of reported anti-social incidents at two parks in Thornlands. Read the full story here
The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shock-waves around the world in September. Read the full story here
Walker Corporation hit back at critics of the proposed $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour development as the long-awaited Environmental Impact Study for the contentious project was released in October. Read the full story here
A key minerals project in the Redlands was funded by the federal Labor government after grants were announced by the former LNP government before the 2022 election. Read the full story here
George Clooney and Julia Roberts were in town to film the wedding scene for Ticket to Paradise. Read the full story here
Redland Bay residents claim to have been bombarded with issues ranging from speeding to vandalism on Moores Road and want Redland City Council to stump up for solutions. Read the full story here
A global developer has signed on the bring the $250 million Capalaba Town Centre Revitalisation project to life with a vision to make the precinct a commercial, entertainment, cultural and civic hub. Read the full story here
Sirromet owner Terry Morris has thrown his support behind the proposed Toondah Harbour development, saying failure to seize the opportunity before the 2032 Olympics would be a knockout blow for Redlands. Read the full story here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.