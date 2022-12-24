Redland City Bulletin

Bowman MP Henry Pike looks forward to 2023

December 24 2022 - 4:00pm
Bowman MP Henry Pike has thanked the community for electing him to represent the community in the federal Parliament.

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Redlands community for giving me the honour of representing you in the federal Parliament. It is a true privilege to serve our community and strive to get the best possible outcomes for locals.

