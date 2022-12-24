I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Redlands community for giving me the honour of representing you in the federal Parliament. It is a true privilege to serve our community and strive to get the best possible outcomes for locals.
A new year always brings new opportunity. But the coming year will also bring significant challenges for our community. The recent federal budget has revealed that inflation is expected to rise sharply, energy prices will continue to increase, and real wages will fall over the coming year.
The unfortunate reality is that by the end of this year, based on the government's figures, the average Australian family will be at least $2000 worse off. As we start 2023, many Redland households will be making very tough decisions.
I will be pushing for sensible and pragmatic policies that deal with inflationary pressures and set Australia up for future growth.
I am truly grateful to represent such a supportive and caring community and I am looking forward to working hard on your behalf in the coming year. I want to wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas and the best of luck for 2023.
