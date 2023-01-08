Redland City Bulletin
YOUR SAY: EIS submission numbers should be released and new Labor government is not perfect

Updated January 8 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:55am
EIS submission numbers should be released

According to a report in RCB, Dolan Hayes from the Walker group questions whether thousands of people made submissions objecting to the Toondah PDA debacle. Too bad for you- because accountable and accurate portal numbers from Toondah Alliance members, including Birdlife, ACF, AMCS and Redlands2030, confirm more than 24600 submissions were made by way of objection to the EIS and the development.

