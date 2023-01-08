EIS submission numbers should be released

According to a report in RCB, Dolan Hayes from the Walker group questions whether thousands of people made submissions objecting to the Toondah PDA debacle. Too bad for you- because accountable and accurate portal numbers from Toondah Alliance members, including Birdlife, ACF, AMCS and Redlands2030, confirm more than 24600 submissions were made by way of objection to the EIS and the development.
The unprecedented number against the development proves the local community has serious objections to the draft EIS. Additionally, many who object to the proposed action wrote submissions without using a portal. Therefore, my request to Walker is to release the total number of submissions...this should be done as a matter of public interest.
Vicki Salisbury, Ormiston.
The Robodebt royal commission has exposed what crooks the Liberal Party are.
I worked and paid taxes for 25 years before I lost a job and was on social security. I am now employed again, and I am paying taxes. I was not called upon to pay back any money, but I know someone who was. The way that person was treated was disgraceful.
Liberal Party MPs like Henry Pike get all over Facebook and criticise the new Labor government. Liberal supporters accuse this paper in this letter's section of being biased against them. Has Prime Minister Albanese's first eight months as PM been perfect? No. Is he perfect? No. Has his government done everything right? No. Should we complain? Yes, of course.
BUT, do we want the other mob, overflowing with fibbers and full of corrupt, incompetent, lazy politicians who act even though they know their plans are illegal, back in government? We should not!
We should all have a little perspective here. Of course, this new government is not perfect, but it is different from the old government and so far better, and we should be happy about it.
Trevor Smith, Capalaba.
Marise Payne was paid more than $300k a year in her job as a Minister in the Morrison Liberal Party government but can't remember meetings and documents because they were more than seven years ago. Robo debt victims were expected to remember hours worked, wages and Centrelink lodgements from periods even longer than that. How do we live in a country and have a media that accepts Marise Payne and Scott Morrison et al. getting away with repeating "I can't recall" at the Robodebt RC but not one victim got away with saying "I can't recall" in response to, illegal and now proven criminal demands from the agency Payne was in charge of?
"We'll find you, we'll track you down, and you will have to repay those debts, and you may end up in prison," Alan Tudge said in 2016.
If you are a politician on $300K a year plus overseeing a major policy implementation and you are asked about that policy and say, "I can't recall", you should pay back our taxpayer dollars until you can recall!
Roger Wright, Cleveland.
In 1986, I could board an Express bus known as 'the bullet' from outside KMart on Mt Cotton Rd Capalaba, which drove non-stop, allowing passengers to disembark outside Myer Centre, Brisbane City. I bragged about the service to many people as, at the time, I did not own a car. However, when the building boom began in 1987, all hell broke loose when housing estates began with significant koala trees cut down with mammals still in them.
Today, police are on call due to social unrest...a gross over-development. As each property becomes vacant, several units replace the original home adding to population growth and road trauma. A result of the increased population is a slowed-down bus service. From Capalaba, buses stop at Chandler Sports Complex, then on to Carindale, where passengers transfer onto Brisbane City buses. Friends say it's possible. As Editor Craig Thomson stated in his Opinion in RCB 10-05-2022, a Redlands to Brisbane express busway would be a perfect project to work on building together. It should operate on existing road networks on Old Cleveland Rd with electric-powered buses. A fast, efficient bus service will entice some drivers to leave their cars at home and board the bus to work, as today, Finucane Rd by early afternoon is like being in peak hour traffic....that will only worsen as the population keeps on increasing. The time to plan this critical busway is sooner rather than later.
Amy Glade, Capalaba
Brisbane is a dynamic place, growing at one helluva pace, and change is the order of the day.
Cleveland has borne its share of controversy; the fight over Raby Bay, thankfully it went ahead - a wonderful marine nursery, a playground, lovely homes, parks, and beaches for all to enjoy.
Toondah will be the same. A marvellous tourism Mecca, with people coming to the place, reinvigorating it and keeping up with the March of time. Mangroves, parks, secure swimming facilities, beaches and boats. A source of local pride and community.
Yet, as is always the case, there are detractors. I have no problem with that, but I wish they would remain objective. Protesting at information sessions, not allowing all perspectives to speak, is undemocratic, unrepresentative and disrespectful. Such people are perpetually unhappy. It makes no sense to me.
And what of a few planes flying over our homes? It's a city, folks.
Tim Whittle, Cleveland
What a waste of $1.3 million.
Less than three months after " the upgrades" were done, the paint was peeling on the 25-metre pool, and the cement paths that were spruced up with a bit of paint have peeled and are now dangerous because they are slippery when they are wet. I hope future plans for bigger and better aquatic facilities in Russell Street are executed better than previous attempts to fix the centre's problems.
Kerri Langridge, Cleveland.
It is very refreshing to see a whole page in this publication devoted to the true and fundamental message of Christmas: the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem in humble circumstances so many years ago. In today's modern world, Christmas has somehow evolved into a secular celebration with little, if any, thought given by most folk to its true meaning and significance. For so many people today, Christmas has morphed into a focus on eating and drinking, giving and receiving gifts, attending social gatherings and, in general, making merry in various ways. So often, these ways create anxiety and stress instead of harmony and peace, which the event should inspire. Seeing its historical and true message reflected in this publication is a credit to you and very much appreciated by those who respect its significance. Well done!
Sandra Davis, Wellington Point.
Kinross is already overpopulated. We don't need a Mt Druitt in Thornlands or Redlands. You may have a touchy feel-good sensation, but as yet, you have not lived the close proximity life. So block all attempts, please council.
Neil Trapp, Thornlands.
Over the past week, I have been a resident at Redlands hospital with a serious infection. During my stay there, the attention of the nursing staff and doctors was superb. Different antibiotics were reviewed, and infectious diseases were checked with scans, x-rays, and blood tests. All of these were carried out promptly and efficiently. Everything runs smoothly on the service. I'm sure with nursing and staffing shortages. There are some trying moments. So many articles or comments are critical. I found nothing to criticise.
The food is superb, whilst one is not too concerned about food when you're ill however one feels better. The food was like a menu in a fancy restaurant. It is prepared by people unseen who love their job and I was pleased to eat healthy food options with flavour in colour. I may try slipping in one day and sneaking a meal!!
The hospital has so many good staff. Caitlin, Jo and Linda immediately come to mind. You are all stars; you hardly awaken with night staff completing Ops. There are some well-trained nurses, male and female. It was good to see the diversity. I have follows up with various outpatient departments arranged.
Redlands, we do not know how lucky we are. I do now. Big thank you, Redlands Hospital whilst I commend you, I hope not to return. Michael Cotton, Cleveland
As koalas are now listed as ENDANGERED, an urgent amendment to the latest Redland City Plan is required. This newest city plan removes the protection of koala corridors by allowing the clearing of up to 500 square metres of remnant corridor vegetation from resident properties.
A typical example is a koala corridor east of Fitzroy Street, Cleveland, that connects to Henry Zeinsfusz Park in a safe koala corridor where ambassador koalas Blake and Benson, plus others, reside. Two mature blue gums where koalas are often spotted and part of this corridor are currently under threat of removal for construction of a shed that could easier be built on the opposite side of this half-acre property. This madness must stop, and only an amendment to the city plan can achieve this by reinstating the koala overlays.
Please pressure your local councillor.
Helen and Bruce Hinton, Cleveland
