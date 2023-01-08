EIS submission numbers should be released

It is very refreshing to see a whole page in this publication devoted to the true and fundamental message of Christmas: the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem in humble circumstances so many years ago. In today's modern world, Christmas has somehow evolved into a secular celebration with little, if any, thought given by most folk to its true meaning and significance. For so many people today, Christmas has morphed into a focus on eating and drinking, giving and receiving gifts, attending social gatherings and, in general, making merry in various ways. So often, these ways create anxiety and stress instead of harmony and peace, which the event should inspire. Seeing its historical and true message reflected in this publication is a credit to you and very much appreciated by those who respect its significance. Well done!