Folk Redlands will start its 2023 program with an open mic session, offering emerging artists a chance to play and giving audience members some new musical experiences.
The session will be held from 1pm to 4pm on January 15 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club, 3 Poinciana Avenue.
Folk Redlands' Colin Nightingale said that despite the unavoidable effects of COVID, Folk Redlands ended 2022 on a high with the biggest audience of the year for its Christmas bash.
He said the club planned to build on this offering acts such as Mira Chorik, The Goodwills, Lizzie Flyn and The Reckoning this year.
The club offers performances on the third Sunday of each month.
Entry is $3 per member or $5 non-member.
Folk Redlands Inc is a not-for-profit association.
