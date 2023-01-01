Redland City Bulletin

Folk Redlands open mic on January 15

Updated January 2 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:10am
Folk Redlands offers an eclectic mix of musicians for its 2023 program.

Folk Redlands will start its 2023 program with an open mic session, offering emerging artists a chance to play and giving audience members some new musical experiences.

