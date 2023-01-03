WIN: The Redland City Bulletin has tickets (value $80) to see the show, with the winners receiving one night's accommodation at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on February 2, staying in an executive king room (value $185) with breakfast (value $48) to the total value of $313. There are also show tickets (value $80) for a further two couples. To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, January 23. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.