Manpower Australia is muscling into the Alexandra Hills Hotel with a show at 7pm on February 2.
Heralded in the USA as Australia's Thunder From Down Under, Manpower Australia have been performing for women across the globe for more than 20 years.
It offers an intimate stage production of chiselled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humour and that boy-next-door charm, promising to turn dreams into reality.
Manpower is a fully interactive experience. It boasts a residency at the Excalibur Resort and Casino in Las Vegas as the number one male revue show.
A light-hearted, fun performance, Manpower is the perfect occasion for a girl's night out, hen's party, birthday or celebration.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on https://events.humanitix.com/manpower-australia-at-the-alex-hills-hotel
WIN: The Redland City Bulletin has tickets (value $80) to see the show, with the winners receiving one night's accommodation at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on February 2, staying in an executive king room (value $185) with breakfast (value $48) to the total value of $313. There are also show tickets (value $80) for a further two couples. To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, January 23. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.
