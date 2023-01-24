Redland City Bulletin

WINNERS: Manpower comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel

By Linda Muller
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manpower comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on February 2, direct from its Las Vegas shows.

Manpower Australia is muscling into the Alexandra Hills Hotel with a show at 7pm on February 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.