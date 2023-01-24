Manpower Australia is muscling into the Alexandra Hills Hotel with a show at 7pm on February 2.
Heralded in the USA as Australia's Thunder From Down Under, Manpower Australia have been performing for women across the globe for more than 20 years.
It offers an intimate stage production of chiselled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humour and that boy-next-door charm, promising to turn dreams into reality.
Manpower is a fully interactive experience. It boasts a residency at the Excalibur Resort and Casino in Las Vegas as the number one male revue show.
Tour coordinator Josh Cross said the show was unique and not something to be seen at most pubs every weekend.
"People really enjoy the show. And to have the prestige of a Vegas show is something that doesn't get seen often in your back yard. It's a very unique offering," he said.
"The Manpower boys aren't dancers or singers. They are just regular tradies who are true blue. There is a great Aussie feel to the show. That's what makes it popular. People love Australia."
Mr Cross said he was proud to include the Alexandra Hills Hotel into the 2023 tour, having performed there in the past.
"I like a venue that can be intimate. The show works well with 100-200 people because of its intimate nature, but there is also a vibe when the audience is between 2000-3000 people."
"The boys work full time for Manpower, touring Australia, touring the world and performing in Las Vegas," he said.
A light-hearted, fun performance, Manpower is the perfect occasion for a girl's night out, hen's party, birthday or celebration.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on https://events.humanitix.com/manpower-australia-at-the-alex-hills-hotel
WINNERS: Winning tickets to see the show, one night's accommodation at the Alexandra Hills Hotel and breakfast (value $313) is Dustine Baker of Wellington Point. Double show passes (value $80) have been won by Karen Allen of Cleveland and Candice Venter of Wellington Point.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.