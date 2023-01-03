So It Goes: Full voice

I have sung all my life.
As a child, my parents put me in the boot of the station wagon (there were no seat belts, children were supposed to be seen and not heard and we even had curtains) there to drown out the incessant singing - droning really about whatever was going past me.
Why speak my fascinating monologue about horses and making wishes and strange signs and number plates, when you could turn these streams-of-consciousnesses into a dirge-like song and annoy pretty much everybody in the car. Mission accomplished.
When we did the grandparent-visiting road trip to Melbourne every second Christmas, my mother combined the boot accommodation with some little tablets, which put me into a zombie-like state thus curbing the monologue.
I think in songs and have been known to blurt out many a one-liner as it pops into my head, prompted often by a snippet of conversation. There are songs for every occasion and an excellent source of inspiration. If I'm not singing them, you can be sure I am singing them in my head.
I joined the Music Makers at primary school and got to play the role of a street urchin and an angel in the opera The Happy Prince. There was a boy in our children's chorus who always brought lollies, which we would eat backstage until our cheeks were bulging. Then we'd spit them into our hands and emerge out of the dry ice haze - angels singing about birds in paradise, sticky jube juice running down our arms.
I attended an academic high school which regarded music as recreational only, thus not offering a choir or an orchestra or an opportunity to sing as angels. Music was put in the same bin as crocheting and learning how to make scones - something that could be enjoyed elsewhere.
I bought a guitar, we lit fires on the beach and we all sang along.
And then about 10 years ago, a cancer bucket list had me joining a choir.
And here I am. A proud member of the Redland City Choir, sitting in the back row, singing my heart out in a choir whose director regularly performs huge acts of kindness. She is kindness itself.
Sometimes my singing is right, sometimes wrong. I sing anyway. I feel the endorphins set in. I feel the director's kindness permeate to the back row.
Linda Muller
