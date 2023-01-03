Redland City Bulletin

Things to do on Australia Day

By Linda Muller
Updated January 9 2023 - 9:29pm, first published January 3 2023 - 7:05pm
David Barry performs at the Redland Sporting Club on Australia Day from 11am.

The Redlands will celebrate Australia Day with a range of traditional Aussie activities across the coast.

