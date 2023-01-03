Things to do on Australia Day

The Redlands will celebrate Australia Day with a range of traditional Aussie activities across the coast.
The Alexandra Hills Hotel is hosting a family fun day with face painting from 11am to 3pm and Local Legends Le Groove playing from 1pm to 5pm.
There will also be family based games and the opportunity for children to enjoy the children's play area.
Grand View Hotel patrons are invited to kick back for a summer day with live music by Dizzy J and the Lazy Leis and tropical cocktails, Hawaiian shirts and a bit of ukulele.
The festivities run from `12.30pm to 4.30pm. Entry is $10 and can be booked on https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/day-by-the-bay-tickets-489150782157?aff=Whatson
The Redland RSL is offering entertainment with Kaffene from 1pm to 4pm to mark the day.
The Redland Sporting club at Wellington Point is running an Australia Day teams poker tournament with daytime music entertainment from 11am to 2pm with David Barry.
Redland City Council has organised special Australia Day parking arrangements. This includes a free shuttle bus to Wellington Point recreation reserve and additional parking at Toondah Harbour for those travelling to North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah). Motorists are encouraged to park at the Wellington Point Community Hall car park and catch a free shuttle bus that will run from 7am to 6pm.
Mayor Karen Williams said Council wanted to ensure everyone could enjoy Redlands Coast's beautiful coastline, beaches and parks on Australia Day.
Please be aware that under the Queensland Government's COVID-19 traffic light alert system Queensland is currently at Amber, which recommends wearing a face mask on public transport.
Cr Williams urged visitors to the city's parks on Australia Day to be respectful of others.
"Facilities such as barbecues are there for everyone, so please be patient. We also urge people to be mindful of helping to keep Redlands Coast the naturally wonderful place it is by not littering, and taking their waste home where possible and disposing of it there, rather than piling it around bins," she said.
Additional bins will also be provided.
Cr Williams said it was important that dog owners kept their dogs on leash while enjoying our outdoor spaces.
For ideas on things to do on Australia Day, drop into the Redlands Coast Visitor Information Centre in the Raby Bay Harbour precinct or browse the Visit Redlands Coast website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.