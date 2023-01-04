Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) has announced a varied line-up of daytime entertainment for the 2023 Musical Melodies concert series program.
Kicking off the season in February, British-born Redland performer Craig Martin pays tribute to the biggest selling British bands and singers of all time, including The Beatles, Cliff Richard, Queen, Matt Monro, The Kinks and Tom Jones in The Great British Songbook. He performs at 2pm on February 4.
Then in the lead up to Anzac Day, Musical Melodies favourites Roy Best and Alison Jones return to RPAC at 11am on April 5 with Spirit of the Anzac, a stunning salute to the Anzacs and Vietnam War veterans.
At 11am on July 5, a treasure-trove of Hollywood and Broadway's most-loved soundtracks are brought together in one show, when vocalists Luke Kennedy and Irena Lysiuk perform Golden.
Then at 11am on September 20, Melissa Western celebrates the '50s era in a show packed with swinging jazz, powerful soul and cheeky style in 1954: Ella, Etta, Eartha.
At 11am on October 25, Darren Coggan makes a welcome return to the RPAC stage to re-live the voice of a generation, as he respectfully honours John Denver and brings his legendary sing-along hits to the stage in The Poems, Prayers and Promises of John Denver.
After the sell-out success of the 2022 concert, Swing into Christmas returns to bring the 2023 concert series to a close at 2pm on December 9 with an even bigger show packed with music, comedy and some surprises. The concert will be hosted once more by Franky Smart who will perform a sled-full of big-band Christmas classics with the Sweet Thunder Jazz Orchestra, including Silent Night and Oh Come all Ye Faithful, plus renditions of Let it Snow, Jingle Bell Rock and more Christmas favourites.
Tickets for the Musical Melodies 2023 Concert Series went on sale in early December and are already selling fast. RPAC staff advise an early booking with groups available.
Tickets for seniors/pensioners start at $27 with the Swing Into Christmas event $30 per ticket.. For bookings or more information visit rpac.com.au or call the RPAC Box Office on 3829 8131 (booking fees are $6 online and $5 by phone per transaction).
