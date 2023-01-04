Redland City Bulletin

Merry Melodies offers great daytime lineup

Updated January 4 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Martin kicks off the 2023 Musical Melodies with a tribute to British music in February.
Melissa Western celebrates the '50s era in a show in September.

Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) has announced a varied line-up of daytime entertainment for the 2023 Musical Melodies concert series program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.