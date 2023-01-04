After the sell-out success of the 2022 concert, Swing into Christmas returns to bring the 2023 concert series to a close at 2pm on December 9 with an even bigger show packed with music, comedy and some surprises. The concert will be hosted once more by Franky Smart who will perform a sled-full of big-band Christmas classics with the Sweet Thunder Jazz Orchestra, including Silent Night and Oh Come all Ye Faithful, plus renditions of Let it Snow, Jingle Bell Rock and more Christmas favourites.