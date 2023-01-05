Footage has emerged of the moment a Thornlands man is arrested on the side of a Gold Coast road after allegedly fleeing from police officers and dumping $2 million worth of drugs in a wheelie bin.
Body-worn camera footage from the arrest also shows an officer pulling a suitcase filled with drugs from a recycling bin outside a suburban property at Currumbin.
The officer is heard saying "far out" as he removes what appears to be a jumper from the top of the suitcase to reveal several bags of methylamphetamine underneath.
Police allege the Thornlands man dumped the suitcase into a bin before being arrested by officers on Hooper Street.
Drugs seized during the arrest have an estimated street value of $2 million, according to police.
The 48-year-old Redlands man has been hit with multiple charges, including 30 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs.
Other charges include one count each of serious assault police officer, evade police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Police say they attempted to intercept a vehicle on the M1 at Elanora about 3.50pm on January 2 but the male driver allegedly failed to stop and sped away from the scene.
The man's car then allegedly collided with an unmarked police vehicle on K P McGrath Drive at Elanora and again failed to stop.
Police allege the man continued to Currumbin before abandoning the car near the intersection of Thrower and Hooper drives and fleeing on foot.
The suitcase dumped in a wheelie bin allegedly contained ten kilograms of methylamphetamine, while a search of the man located a quantity of heroin.
Footage shows the Thornlands man, wearing a collared white shirt and black trousers, being forced to the ground and handcuffed by officers on the side of a road.
The 48-year-old was due to front Brisbane Magistrates Court this week.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
