Redland City Bulletin

Thornlands man charged with drug trafficking after allegedly dumping drugs in wheelie bin

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:32pm, first published January 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police officer gestures to a man during a dramatic drug trafficking arrest on the Gold Coast. Picture by Queensland Police

Footage has emerged of the moment a Thornlands man is arrested on the side of a Gold Coast road after allegedly fleeing from police officers and dumping $2 million worth of drugs in a wheelie bin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.