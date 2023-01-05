Forecasters say severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and large hail are a chance of sweeping Redlands and surrounds for a second straight day.
The Bureau of Meteorology has released an updated forecast showing severe thunderstorms are a possibility in Redlands, including the bay islands, across the remainder of Thursday.
Heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail are possible, but rainfall totals in most Redlands suburbs is unlikely to exceed a few millimeters.
It comes after a severe weather warning was issued for multiple south-east Queensland areas on Wednesday evening (January 4), including parts of the Redlands.
Data from the Bureau shows almost 30mm fell at the Alexandra Hills weather station between 10.30pm and 1.30am, including 16mm in a two hour period before midnight.
The severe weather warning was issued about 9.30pm on Wednesday night and warned of thunderstorms detected near Brisbane moving towards the east.
Photos from Thorneside, one of the areas included in the Bureau's warning area late on Wednesday, shows leaf litter and other debris strewn across roads near the foreshore.
Residents are urged to visit the Queensland warnings page of the Bureau of Meteorology website for more information.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.