Holiday fun in the Redlands has been given a major boost with the reopening of Beth Boyd Park after extensive upgrades to play equipment and amenities.
Several families spent Thursday morning at the popular Thorneside park, including Redland Bay bub Luna Anderson, who enjoyed time with her family on the new play equipment.
The park - which has been a hit with Redlands kids across several generations - was recently upgraded with maritime-themed features like a new-look pirate ship and treasure dig.
Redland City Council announced shortly before Christmas that the upgraded park would reopen for families to enjoy over the festive season and remainder of the school holidays.
A small section of the area remains closed to the public as the council finalises work on a multi-purpose half court and hill slides, which are expected to be completed in February.
Upgrades to the car park and pathways were completed in August last year.
Mayor Karen Williams said it was pleasing to see the park reopen for the holidays and believed families would be happy with the changes.
"When designing the new-look park, we ensured we consulted widely to establish what locals, park users and the wider Redlands Coast community considered important," she said.
"The works ... will make this area an even more appealing drawcard for residents and visitors as a hub for fun outdoor play, relaxation and a place to soak in the natural attractions and views."
The council removed the long-standing and beloved wooden pirate ship from the site in early 2021 over concerns for safety due to its poor structural integrity.
Other reasons cited for its removal was its position within a marine reserve, erosion-prone coastal protection area and high storm tide inundation area.
Cr Paul Bishop said the upgrade reflected appreciation for the popular foreshore area and its unique natural settings.
"Community consultation in 2020 revealed a high level of support for the upgrade," he said.
"It is important to remember that locals also recognise and appreciate the natural connection Beth Boyd Park enjoys with the Thorneside foreshore and the sensitive species that inhabit the area.
"It's good to see that adventure play and learning is central with creative play equipment such as a treasure dig, swings, climbing nets, a pedal coaster, trampoline, rope swing and a dry creek bed with water pump."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.