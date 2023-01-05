Redland City Bulletin

New-look pirate ship unveiled as council opens upgraded Beth Boyd Park

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 6 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 8:00am
Luna Anderson enjoys the new play equipment at Beth Boyd Park, Thorneside. Picture by Jordan Crick

Holiday fun in the Redlands has been given a major boost with the reopening of Beth Boyd Park after extensive upgrades to play equipment and amenities.

