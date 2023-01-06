Redland City Bulletin

Emergency services called to Birkdale after vehicle hits pole near Quarry Road

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One person was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Birkdale.

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at Birkdale which landed one person in hospital late on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.