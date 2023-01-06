Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at Birkdale which landed one person in hospital late on Thursday night.
Paramedics were called to the scene on Quarry Road at 10.32pm after reports a vehicle had struck a pole.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a person in their 20s sustained minor injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
Their gender could not be confirmed.
Police say investigations into the matter are ongoing.
A man in his 40s has been treated at Redland Hospital after suffering a suspected snake bite on Russell Island.
It is understood the man was bitten at a private residence shortly before midnight on New Year's eve.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.