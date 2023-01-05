Redland City Bulletin

Capalaba man charged after taxi driver allegedly attacked during early morning robbery in Brisbane

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 6 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:00am
A Capalaba man has been charged after a taxi driver was allegedly attacked in teh Fortitude Valley on Friday morning.

A Capalaba man has been charged after a group of men allegedly attacked a taxi driver and left him injured on the roadway during the early hours of this morning.

