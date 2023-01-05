A Capalaba man has been charged after a group of men allegedly attacked a taxi driver and left him injured on the roadway during the early hours of this morning.
Police allege the cab driver was punched and kicked in the head after being pulled from his car on Wickham Terrace in the Fortitude Valley shortly before 1am.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition this morning.
Police say the group of three men entered the taxi while it was parked on Wickham Terrace and demanded the driver's wallet.
The group fled from the scene after the alleged attack but one of the men, a 20-year-old from Capalaba, was located nearby.
He has been charged with one count each of robbery, grievous bodily harm and wilful damage.
Investigations are ongoing to locate the second man, who is described as having a dark complexion, average build and short dark hair.
A description of the third man is still being established.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the taxi on Wickham Terrace is urged to contact police.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
