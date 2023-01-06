Russell Island parents Kristy and Zachary Lohrisch have many reasons to cherish the birth of their "miracle" baby boy Ezra.
The couple's life-changing moment - which came just before Christmas - was made extra special with news that their bub was the 12,000th Mater Mothers' newborn for 2022.
It was a whirlwind lead up to the birth for 36-year-old Mrs Lohrisch, who lives almost 40 minutes and a ferry ride away from the Cleveland-based private hospital.
She thought her early contractions were caused by eating a "bad pizza" but just hours later baby Ezra was born, weighing a healthy 3.6 kilograms.
The first-time parents are smitten with their new bub and have described him as the "perfect Christmas gift".
"It was quite a trek to get to hospital and it was an interesting labour," Mrs Lohrisch said.
"Ezra is our little miracle baby and we can't wait to take him home ... it's going to be really special.
"He's the most placid little boy I have ever come across. Being Ezra's mum is the best feeling in the world."
Baby Ezra was originally due to be born on Christmas Day, but came in the early hours of Monday, December 19.
Mater Private Hospital Redland Clinical Services Director Chris Junge said the birth would be a treasured memory for the Lohrisch family.
"What a special time of year to welcome their little bundle of joy," he said.
Mater Mothers' hospitals welcome thousands of babies into the world every year at Redlands, South Brisbane, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton.
Clinical Services Director Maree Reynolds said staff were privileged to share thousands of beautiful newborn moments with families.
"Mater's teams work around the clock and show extraordinary commitment, compassion and professionalism to our patients," she said.
"Our staff have a desire to make a difference to people's lives. They are the heart and soul of our hospitals."
