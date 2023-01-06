Redland City Bulletin

Redlands birth marks major milestone for Mater Mothers' hospitals

January 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell Island parents Zachary and Kristy Lohrisch with new bub Ezra. Picture supplied

Russell Island parents Kristy and Zachary Lohrisch have many reasons to cherish the birth of their "miracle" baby boy Ezra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.