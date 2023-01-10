Touch footy is fun for everyone Advertising Feature

The Mini Muddies program is for kids starting at age 5. Pictures are supplied.

In 1978 a band of passionate volunteers came together and formed Redlands Touch Association.



From the handful of teams which played that initial season, Redlands Touch has grown into a thriving sporting community, providing a healthy platform to play social touch football across all age groups.

Today, more than 3000 seniors and juniors play touch footy throughout the year at Redlands Touch which is located within the Cleveland Showgrounds on Long Street.



Touch footy is fun and simple to learn, it's a great way to improve fitness and has a fantastic social atmosphere.

The youngest players begin in the Mini Muddies program at just five years of age, with the oldest players still taking the field in the over sixties competition.

There truly is something for everyone at Redlands Touch, with games suitable to all skill levels.



There are over 100 senior teams with players of all ages and experience taking the fields each week.



Parents can join their kids by forming a team, with players aged 13+ able to play in the senior competition, providing a unique family sporting experience.



You can start your own team at Redlands Touch.

The Friday junior competition is an absolute buzz, attracting over 1000 Redlands kids to play touch footy.

When commenting on the large following the sport of touch football enjoys, Redlands Touch Competitions Manager, Kim Spinks, observed that it was a sport that "ticked all the boxes".



Touch footy is fun and simple to learn, it's a great way to improve fitness and has a fantastic social atmosphere.



Best of all, games are always played locally for both juniors and seniors, there is no across town travel.



The Redlands Touch Clubhouse is also a perfect venue to share some post game laughs and enjoy a drink.

Season one for both juniors and seniors taps off shortly so don't hesitate - grab your workmates, family and friends and form a touch footy team.

