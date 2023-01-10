Property details:
Wynnum
Located in the exciting new 'Lato Baia', this luxurious apartment will provide an enviable Bayside lifestyle boasting exceptional views and a beautiful classic modern and quality finish.
Lato Baia features a roof top heated pool and five spacious entertaining areas, perfect for friends and family.
Providing all the essentials for a fabulous low-maintenance lifestyle, this two bedroom, two bathroom home has a fabulous air-conditioned master bedroom with ensuite, walk-in robe and balcony access.
Equally appealing are the kitchen and bathrooms' gorgeous stone benchtops, and the living areas are also air-conditioned.
The entertainment balcony is spacious and the sweeping views will leave you breathless.
Other features include carpet and tiles throughout, secure basement car parking, pet friendly and low Body Corporate fees.
Enjoy a cinematic experience at your doorstep with Majestic Cinemas offering two Crown Class cinemas and four Grand Class cinemas, including bar and lounge.
You can walk across the road to Waterloo Bay Hotel, The Coffee Club and a multitude of other restaurants and shops or take a leisurely stroll down to Wynnum Manly foreshore parks and Esplanade.
Public transport and local schools are within easy walking distance.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
