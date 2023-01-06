Millennials and Gen-Z most susceptible to the pull of nostalgia marketing

According to pop culture t-shirt brand Threadhead people aged 25-34 are the biggest consumers of clothing inspired by trends from the '50s to the '00s. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

New statistics have revealed that people aged 25-34 are the most likely to consume nostalgic fashion trends from decades gone by.

According to pop culture t-shirt brand Threadhead, which analysed Google trends and its own sales data from the last three years, people in this age demographic are the biggest consumers of clothing inspired by trends from the '50s to the '00s.

As reported in Threadheads' findings, millennials and Gen-Z, who may not have even been alive when these pieces of clothing, like crop tops and graphic tees, first became popular, purchase more than 50 per cent of all of the brand's clothing based on trends gone by. Meanwhile, those aged 18-24 and 35-44 each account for just 20 per cent of the brand's nostalgic clothing sales.

The statistics support the argument that nostalgia marketing, which SquareUp defines as "connecting your brand with positive concepts or ideas from the past," is on the rise.

According to vice president and group strategy director at Deutsch NY, Andrew Quay, nostalgia marketing's increase in effectiveness over the last few years can be attributed to the residual effects of the pandemic.

"In times of uncertainty, we crave familiarity, so this shift towards nostalgia-based marketing simply reflects the psychological needs most of us have right now: comfort and stability," he told Digiday.

He continued: "It's the same reason why we've seen a rise in consumer spending on comfort foods, home improvement supplies, pet adoption, and athleisure apparel over the last year.



"Brands that are shaping their creative around nostalgic references are injecting us with a dose of serotonin to appeal to that happy place that has been buried inside of us far too long."

Kari Shimmel, chief strategy officer at Campbell Ewald, agreed with Quay, saying: "the pandemic created the 'quarantine reflection', giving us the time to remember and be comforted by familiar things." (via Digiday).

As for why those aged 25-34 appear to be the most susceptible to the pull of nostalgia marketing, SKMG communications consultant Sam Somers explained: "millennials are the first generation to grow up with the internet and, in turn, have constant, easy access to international culture and various sub-cultures of society."

"Because of this, trends shifted faster as the rate of technological change growth. For them, it's easier to look back on the past when there's just so much of it available," Somers wrote for Mumbrella.

Meanwhile, Threadheads' findings uncovered some other enlightening statistics, including that searches for the '80s-inspired crop top surged by over 500 per cent in 2017, while the graphic tee peaked in popularity in 2022 with 165,000 searches per month.

As it turns out, European customers purchased the most graphic tees from Threadheads this year, making up 44 per cent of the company's overall graphic tee sales, while customers in Oceania trailed just behind at 43 per cent of graphic tee sales. Customers in the UK and the Americas, as well as Asia, Germany, France and Spain, make up just 41 per cent of the graphic tee's sales cumulatively.