I would like to wish all Redlanders a Happy New Year! Last year was momentous in many ways, and as we close the door on 2022, it is an opportunity to reflect on the year that was.
We have seen a return to a new norm following the first two years of the pandemic. We experienced floods here in Queensland; we farewelled a Queen and welcomed a new King and a new Prime Minister.
I'm proud to be part of a government delivering the most significant investment in health in Queensland history and the largest investment we have seen in over 20 years for the Redlands. Construction of our $41M Redland Bay satellite hospital is well underway and will deliver vital medical services closer to home, especially for our SMBI communities. In addition, the construction contract has been awarded for our new Intensive Care Unit, including an additional 62 hospital beds.
We delivered $11 million in a new learning precinct for the Redland District Special School, upgrades to Early Learning at Redland Bay State School and Victoria Point State School, and kindergarten in the school for our island communities. Victoria Point State High School will have a new $11M STEM and hospitality building completed this year. Cleveland District State High School will have a new Engagement Centre and Tuckshop completed.
Upgrades to our $44.6M SMBI ferry terminals are nearing completion, and works are continuing on upgrades to Cleveland-Redland Bay Road, which will help get you to work, school and home faster.
Representing our Redlands community is my greatest honour and something I will never take for granted. I will continue working for the best outcomes for our Redlands community every day in 2023. Again, wishing you a happy new year that is full of time with family and friends, good health, happiness, and prosperity!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.