A teenager has been hospitalised after falling from an e-scooter on Macleay Island.
Paramedics were called to the scene at 6.33pm on Sunday and transported the boy to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the teen fell from the e-scooter on Lemontree Drive.
The incident comes just weeks after an emergency department doctor issued a warning to e-scooter riders amid startling statistics from a major Brisbane hospital.
Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital (RBWH) doctor Gary Mitchell said the ED was seeing between 40 and 60 e-scooter-related presentations every month.
RACQ and the RBWH Foundation has donated a combined $200,000 to the Jamieson Trauma Institute to fund research into e-scooter injuries.
Results will be used to shape policy and improve user safety in Queensland.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
