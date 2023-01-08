Redland City Bulletin

Teenager hospitalised after falling from e-scooter on Macleay Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 9 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
A teen has been hospitalised after an e-scooter fall on Macleay Island. File picture

A teenager has been hospitalised after falling from an e-scooter on Macleay Island.

