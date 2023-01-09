Redland City Bulletin

Fishing over the festive season remained strong, with warm water bringing sweetlip

By Michael Des David
January 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Kyle Williams and his first flathead, a 55cm specimen caught at Victoria Point. Picture supplied

The warm water arrived just before Christmas, bringing on the sweetlip, which has not disappointed anglers after a feed of fish.

