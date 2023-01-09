The warm water arrived just before Christmas, bringing on the sweetlip, which has not disappointed anglers after a feed of fish.
They are in good numbers but still on the small side, with most fish just meeting the legal length and the odd bigger fish caught.
My preferred bait for catching sweetlip is a piece of squid, but the past couple of times I fished for them they preferred gar and hardhead baits.
What the fish will be biting on can change from day to day.
My friend took his boat out for a run to Amity, and we decided to put in a couple of rods to see if we could catch a fish from around Goat Island.
The number of boats at Horseshoe bay was unbelievable.
We steered clear of Peel but found that Goat Island was also busy with boats anchored up waiting for the turn of the tide.
We decided to try and fish the Rainbow Channel, but the current was flowing too fast to fish effectively.
We headed back to Goat and found a spot to fish. I fished half a gar on the float to reduce the snags.
I got hammered by a large fish, but it quickly went into a coral bombie and the leader parted.
With nothing much biting, we headed back to Coochiemudlo Island and my favourite spot for sweetlip.
From the first drop onwards, we were entertained by the sweetlip, which was just on size or over, so we put them back and only kept one solid sweetlip.
Shannon Burgess, a regular angler at the Victoria Point jetty, sent in a photo of his 16-year-old nephew Kyle Williams who caught a 55 cm flathead on Victoria Point jetty.
Shannon said Kyle was pleased to catch such a big specimen for the first flathead he had ever caught.
The large tides around the full moon make fishing challenging, and I seldom fish these big tides in the bay's shallow waters.
The time slot for best fishing is so limited around the tide changes that I do not fish during these days.
Besides sweetlip, the Moses Perch and tuskfish are well worth targeting.
A peeled banana prawn is a popular bait for these fish.
The whiting fishing is still strong, with large diver whiting on the Amity Banks, taking pieces of squid baits.
