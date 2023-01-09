A Logan man who allegedly blew over the legal alcohol limit after falling asleep in a running vehicle is among thousands who have been caught breaking the law during a statewide police enforcement operation.
Data from the first month of Operation Charger, a crackdown on dangerous driving launched before Christmas, has also revealed a high proliferation of speeding and mobile phone offences on Queensland roads.
The Logan man returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.241 - more than four times the legal limit - after officers allegedly found him asleep in a running car at a Logan train station about 6.20pm on Friday, December 16.
The 40-year-old from Loganlea had his licence immediately suspended, according to police, and he is due to face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on March 7 charged with one count of in charge under the influence.
Enforcement efforts over the Christmas and New Year period have targeted the fatal five of drink and drug driving, speeding, distraction and restraints.
A total of 1311 drink-driving offences have been recorded during Operation Charger so far, along with 1763 for speeding, 917 for drug driving and a further 174 for illegal mobile phone use.
Police Minister Mark Ryan said it was disappointing to see a significant number of drink and drug driving offences less than two weeks into the new year.
"Anyone who chooses to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can expect to be caught," he said.
"It is extremely disappointing to know people continue to break the rules and continue to endanger their own lives, and the lives of other motorists."
Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream said Operation Charger would continue until January 29, but police would remain out in force beyond that date to catch motorists breaking the law.
"While the majority of road users are responsible, since the start of the year, 4980 motorists have been fined or will face court for allegedly breaking the law and putting themselves and other motorists at risk," he said.
"The message is simple: if you drink and drive, speed or break road rules [you can] expect to see us."
The high number of traffic offences comes after a horror year on Queensland roads in 2022, where 299 people lost their lives.
Mr Ryan said the 2023 road toll was already off to a devastating start.
"Five people are not coming home to their loved ones following fatal accidents already this year," he said.
"Even one life lost on Queensland roads is one too many.
"We had a horror road toll last year, with 299 people killed, and we do not want to see that happen again this year. I urge all motorist to obey the road rules and take care while driving."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
