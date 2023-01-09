Family passes to Big Trip 2

Rialto Distribution will be releasing Big Trip 2: Special Delivery, in Australia on January 19.
One year after their exciting adventure, Mic Mic, Oscar, Panda and Stork are back as they set out to save a Grizzly bear cub from the sinister Vulture's latest diabolical scheme.
They find themselves in a race against time to thwart the plan by Vulture to sabotage the delivery of a Grizzly bear cub to Vulture's opponent in the American presidential elections.
With no time to waste, our intrepid heroes, Mic Mac and Oscar -joined by Panda and Stork - embark upon an exciting journey as they ride a Zeppelin in their quest to return little Grizzy to his rightful parents while simultaneously saving the American elections and the whole continent from disaster.
WIN: Australian Community Media has 10 family passes to give away across two mastheads, Redland City Bulletin and Jimboomba Times.
