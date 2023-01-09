Redland City Bulletin

There's A War On, You Know comes to the Redland Museum

Updated January 9 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 8:46pm
Cast of There's a War On You Know, this year's Australia Day play offering at the Redland museum, starting on January 26.
Australia Day play about war

Celebrating Australia Day, Mates Theatre Genesis (MATES) and Redland Museum present their annual Australia Day play entitled There's A War On, You Know.

