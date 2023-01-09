Australia Day play about war

Celebrating Australia Day, Mates Theatre Genesis (MATES) and Redland Museum present their annual Australia Day play entitled There's A War On, You Know.
The play is a theatrical comedy of errors set in 1941 and written by Peter Flanigan.
Shows include a two-course dinner under the stars or afternoon tea.
There's A War On, You Know continues a14-year tradition of Australia Day plays at the Redland Museum. The shows, performed at Redland Museum, have become a favourite cultural event.
The St Cecilia's School for Young Ladies is well into rehearsal of The Mikado to be presented in May for Founder's Day. News of Japan's bombing of Pearl Harbour puts a spanner in the works as the Bishop, or rather the Bishop's wife decrees that all things Japanese should be off the agenda.
Six months' work down the drain leaves drama teacher, Dymphna Dymett devastated. Meanwhile, headmistress Miss Thistleton, is adamant that Founder's Day celebrations will not be cancelled and orders an alternative plan.
The school's efforts to overcome disaster become entwined with the local Volunteer Defence Corps (VDC) which meets at the school. When the schoolgirls explain the plot of The Mikado to a young VDC recruit, he mistakenly believes they are discussing a real event, and relates a garbled version to his Captain. Confusion ensues culminating in an would-be invasion of the school during Founder's Day.
Director and high school teacher, Laraine Griffiths has been involved in Queensland theatre for 40 years, working professionally, pro-am and with amateur theatre groups. She has worked in many roles, and particularly enjoys stage management and directing. Ms Griffiths has mentored many people who have progressed to professional careers in the theatre industry.
Shows are on January 26, 27, 28 and February 3 and 4. Tickets are $39.
Both matinee shows on January 29 and February 5 (tickets $29) are fully booked with limited seats available for evening shows. Phone the museum on 3286 3494 to book.
The menu includes slow cooked pulled pork with hickory sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, garnished with root vegetable chips, served with apple sauce and a warm dinner roll. dessert is a pot trifle. Matinee shows include a Devonshire tea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.