Capalaba man searches for owner of snake found nestled among handbags in op-shop

By Jordan Crick
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
Thomas Robinson handled a carpet python which made its way into a Capalaba op-shop. Picture supplied

Op-shoppers at Capalaba got more than they bargained for when a snake was found making itself at home among a selection of donated handbags.

