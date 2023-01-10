A selection of works from the Redland Art Gallery (RAG) collection will go on display at a special exhibition starting this month.
Mayor Karen Williams said the exhibition would feature artworks from the early twentieth century through to the present day.
"Council is committed to resourcing and facilitating the acquisition and management of a quality visual arts, craft and design collection," she said.
"The RAG collection showcases the diversity and uniqueness of Redlands Coast's heritage, culture and identity, and currently houses more than 750 artworks produced by more than 250 artists.
"These include local, emerging, established, early settler and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists."
The A Time and Place: Celebrating 20 years of the RAG Collection will be held at Redland Art Gallery, Capalaba from January 14 to March 7.
A floor talk from Redland Art Gallery curator Kylie Spear and light lunch is set down for noon on Thursday, February 2.
Cr Williams said the exhibition acknowledged the successes of Quandamooka artists and celebrated the natural beauty of Redlands.
Bookings are essential for the floor talk. To register go online at artgallery.redland.qld.gov.au.
