Diverse collection goes on display at special Redland Art Gallery exhibition

January 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Oodgeroo Noonuccal (Kath Walker), (Untitled) 1981, synthetic polymer paint on canvas. Redland Art Gallery Collection. Picture by Carl Warner

A selection of works from the Redland Art Gallery (RAG) collection will go on display at a special exhibition starting this month.

