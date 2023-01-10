Residents and visitors will be able to take advantage of additional parking and a free shuttle bus when celebrating Australia Day in the Redlands this year.
Redland City Council has announced the special arrangements in a bid to help residents and visitors enjoy a safe and relaxing day of celebrations.
A free shuttle bus will service Wellington Point Recreation Reserve and overflow parking will be available at Toondah Harbour for travellers to North Stradbroke Island.
Mayor Karen Williams said council wanted to ensure everyone could enjoy the city's coastlines, beaches and parks on Australia Day.
"Wellington Point has long been a popular spot to spend Australia Day, but that means it gets very busy," she said.
"Motorists are encouraged to park at the Wellington Point Community Hall car park and catch a free shuttle bus that will run from 7am to 6pm."
Residents are reminded that Queensland is currently at amber on the state government's COVID traffic light system, meaning face masks are recommended on public transport.
Cr Williams also urged visitors to the city's parks to ensure litter was disposed of in bins provided or taken home where possible.
"Council will be placing extra bins in Wellington Point Recreation Reserve for Australia Day and officers will be patrolling our larger parks and reserves," she said.
"Facilities such as barbecues are there for everyone, so please be patient."
Cr Williams said it was important that dog owners kept their dogs on a leash while enjoying outdoor spaces.
"We welcome dogs on Redlands Coast and have many dog off leash areas and even dog beaches where they can be off leash, but in other open spaces it is vital they stay on their lead to ensure safety for all," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
