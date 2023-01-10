Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council to implement special parking arrangements for Australia Day celebrations

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess and Ellice enjoy Australia Day at Wellington Point Recreation Reserve in 2022. Picture by Jordan Crick

Residents and visitors will be able to take advantage of additional parking and a free shuttle bus when celebrating Australia Day in the Redlands this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.