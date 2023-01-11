Redland City Bulletin

One-off state government water discount applied to Redland City Council rates bill

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:00pm, first published January 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A water discount for properties connected to the SEQ grid was announced as the floodgates opened on Wivenhoe Dam in 2022. File picture

Rates relief is on the way for eligible Redlands residents, with the state government's one-off $55 water discount taking effect on the first council bill of the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.