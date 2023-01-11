Rates relief is on the way for eligible Redlands residents, with the state government's one-off $55 water discount taking effect on the first council bill of the new year.
Redland City Council announced earlier this week that it had applied the water discount to its January rates notices, which are due to hit letterboxes today.
"Redlands Coast households eligible for the $55 discount include those that receive a Redland City Council water bill (as part of the rate notice) and are connected to the SEQ Water Grid," a statement said.
The state government announced the discount in October last year as it opened the floodgates on Wivenhoe Dam in a bid to lower water levels ahead of the forecast La Nina.
Water Minister Glenn Butcher encouraged eligible residents to take full advantage of the two-week release period, which took place between October 15 and 29.
"We know this will give peace of mind to families in SEQ and so too will the discount to water bills," he said.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the discount equated to 13,200 litres of free water for about 1.38 million homes.
Redland was one of several councils included in the announcement in October 2022, along with neighbouring Logan, Brisbane and the Scenic Rim.
The discount applies to households connected to the SEQ water grid or infrastructure, meaning people living in areas which receive water from a separate source are ineligible.
That includes communities in Amity Point, Dunwich and Point Lookout who receive their water from bore fields on North Stradbroke Island.
Rural areas like Canungra and Beaudesert are also excluded, according to the Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Department's eligibility criteria.
The January 2023 Redland City Council rates notice was due to be issued on January 11 and is due for payment by February 13.
Enquiries about the discount should be directed to the state government on 13 74 68.
Rates are billed on a quarterly basis, with notices sent out in July, October, January and April.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.