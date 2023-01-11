The Redlands property market has steadied but buyers are being warned not to sit on their hands, with new data revealing how quickly homes are being snapped up in the pandemic era.
CoreLogic figures released late last year have also uncovered the extent of increases to local house values, with median prices climbing more than 25 per cent in the year to September 2022.
Unit prices experienced a slight increase across the same period, with the median value in Redlands jumping 13 per cent to $475,000, not far off the $490,000 recorded in Brisbane and well above the $312,000 in Logan.
The data, analysed by REIQ, shows the median days on market for Redlands properties increased slightly between the June and September quarters last year.
But the difference between post and pre-pandemic figures remains stark, with properties lasting just 16 days on the market in 2022, a change of almost 70 per cent - or 34 days - on 2019.
Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) chief executive Antonia Mercorella said strong buyer demand and competition for scarce stock was driving sales across the line.
"The average number of days on market in Queensland is now sitting at 19 days, compared to 51 days pre-COVID," Ms Mercorella said.
"While it got as low as 16 days earlier this year, at less than three weeks during the September quarter, it shows buyers still can't afford sit on their hands."
Ms Mercorella said interest rate hikes and inflation had slowed sales growth this quarter, but Queensland still had the hallmarks of a strong property market.
They included strong migration, relative affordability compared to southern states, a record tight rental market and low unemployment.
"In saying that, there's no denying the dampening effect of rising interest rates on sentiment and borrowing capacity, and until interest rates stabilise, buyers are likely to maintain a more cautious and careful approach," Ms Mercorella said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
