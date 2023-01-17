There are ways to achieve crystal clear hearing Advertising Feature

If background noise is ruling your life, Penelope Woods of A Better Ear says there are ways to help. Picture is supplied.

Have you ever found yourself wondering why do I have trouble hearing with background noise?



Many people first notice hearing loss in noisy environments such as pubs, clubs, restaurants, cafés and lecture halls.



Hearing loss and impaired auditory processing are the two causes of why people find they can't hear when there is background noise.



"Hearing loss is the result of the hearing system not working as it should," said A Better Ear audiologist Penelope Woods.



"There are many reasons why this happens, but essentially it means that the sound reaching the ear is not being sent to the brain as a complete, high resolution, signal.



"Auditory processing is what happens when that sound reaches the brain. It is the brain's ability to interpret sounds and separate speech from noise."



Auditory processing typically declines with age, but can be affected at any age due to damage to the auditory nerve from exposure to excessive noise and certain chemicals and medicines that are toxic to hearing.

A Better Ear is a privately owned and fully independent, hearing clinic based in Cleveland specialising in adult hearing rehabilitation, providing hearing tests and hearing aids.



Penelope tests for hearing loss and adult auditory processing separately in a full audiological assessment which always includes a speech in noise test.



When hearing loss alone is the problem and auditory processing is healthy, hearing aids can provide significant benefits on their own.



"When the hearing aids are tuned perfectly to your prescription, it can mean the difference between engaging in the conversation and staring at the restaurant wall," Penelope said.

If your hearing is healthy, but you have poor auditory processing, an assisted listening device with or without auditory training exercises may provide needed benefit.



If patients suffer from both hearing loss and poor auditory processing, however, a combination of these solutions may be required.

"When hearing aid manufacturers say their product offers improved hearing in background noise, they are basically talking about the device's sound processing ability.



"Significant research goes into the technology which recognises and clarifies speech sounds whilst attempting to suppress background noise," Penelope said.



By balancing the latest technology with clinical expertise and family-centred care, A Better Ear delivers life-changing results.



Having no preferred supplier agreement with any device manufacturer or supplier means that all hearing devices prescribed at A Better Ear are selected based on what is clinically appropriate for the patient and what best meets their goals.



"We can help you navigate back to enjoyable social gatherings in noisy environments," Penelope said.